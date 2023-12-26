First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,254,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

