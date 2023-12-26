First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.59

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 22497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $564.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.48.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0447 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

