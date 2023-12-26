First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.13

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.13 and last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 46273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.72.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
