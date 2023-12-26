First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.13

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.13 and last traded at $92.96, with a volume of 46273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.72.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $896.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.87.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 21.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 39,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

