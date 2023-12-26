First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.30

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 742540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,944,000 after buying an additional 935,420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 181.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,005 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,457 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,516,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,390,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after purchasing an additional 529,592 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

