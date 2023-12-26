First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.30

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 742540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
