First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 52-Week High at $129.66

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.66, with a volume of 14894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.43.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

