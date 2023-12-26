First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.16

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.16 and last traded at $96.92, with a volume of 12367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.24.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $867.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86.

Institutional Trading of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

