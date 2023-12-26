First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.16

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.16 and last traded at $95.11, with a volume of 19556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.64.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Water ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIW. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

