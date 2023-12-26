First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Director Sells $100,000.00 in Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FWRG stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. The company had a trading volume of 209,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,881. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.54 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FWRG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

