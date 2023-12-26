Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,524,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $133.61 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.96. The firm has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.