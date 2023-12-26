Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FISV traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.61. 2,360,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FISV

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.