Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.58

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.58 and last traded at $132.59, with a volume of 2117865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.61.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

