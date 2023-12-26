Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Ampfield Management L.P.

Ampfield Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Five Below makes up about 22.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ampfield Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $24,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 76.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.89.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of FIVE traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.06. 225,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.57 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

