Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHCUF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0492 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

MHCUF stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $18.85.

Get Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.