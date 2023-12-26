Flagstar Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $436.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,444. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.82. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $438.22. The company has a market cap of $349.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.