Flagstar Advisors Inc. Buys 7,511 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $531,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,197. The company has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

