Flagstar Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,698,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 80,630 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 76,644 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,454,000 after buying an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. 9,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,853. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.90. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

