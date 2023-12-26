Flagstar Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 501,946 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 816,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,510,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 727,249 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

