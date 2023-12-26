Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 1.3% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,209,000 after purchasing an additional 183,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,024,000.

BATS MOAT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243,196 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

