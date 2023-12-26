Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $512.81. 229,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,942. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $512.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

