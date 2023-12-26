Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 2,125 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.49. 752,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,084. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

