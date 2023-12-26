Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 527 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $190.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,675,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,312,735. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day moving average of $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $167.10 and a 12 month high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

