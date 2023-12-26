Flagstar Advisors Inc. Sells 5,338 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $165.34. 1,328,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,931. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $165.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

