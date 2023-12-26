Flagstar Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.32. 2,643,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,199,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

