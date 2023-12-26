Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSI

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.