Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.49

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $116.49 and last traded at $116.13, with a volume of 506133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

