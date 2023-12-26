F&M Bancorp (FMOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Sunday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from F&M Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
F&M Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FMOO opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. F&M Bancorp has a 1-year low of $57.75 and a 1-year high of $58.50.
About F&M Bancorp
