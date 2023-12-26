FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,597,000 after acquiring an additional 70,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after purchasing an additional 330,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,629. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $133.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 59.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

