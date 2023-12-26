Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 89,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 45,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 4,252.28% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

About Foresight Autonomous

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

