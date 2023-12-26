Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 89,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 45,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.
Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Foresight Autonomous had a negative net margin of 4,252.28% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.
Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.
