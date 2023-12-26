Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $64.75

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.75, but opened at $66.87. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

