Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Up to $64.75

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.75, but opened at $66.87. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $66.87, with a volume of 552 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $654.84 million during the quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
