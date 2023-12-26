Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FCPT traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. 53,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.22. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,168.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCPT

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.