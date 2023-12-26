Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Four Corners Property Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 130.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

FCPT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. 42,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,807. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Douglas B. Hansen purchased 4,950 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.74 per share, with a total value of $107,613.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $57,611. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $198,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,934,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,743,000 after buying an additional 564,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,647,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 168,103 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,331,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.