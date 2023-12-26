Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises 0.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.20.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.2 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.50. The company had a trading volume of 161,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,189. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.53 and a 200 day moving average of $133.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.