Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.78

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.78 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 73664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $899.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,198,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,327,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
