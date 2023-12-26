Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.84

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.84 and last traded at $47.73, with a volume of 29466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.61.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $983.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after buying an additional 159,353 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,698,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 80,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

