Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,934 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 61.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth $179,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 422,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Performance

Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

