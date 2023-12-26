Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Trading Up 0.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.22. Approximately 52,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 81,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Frontera Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$702.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.20.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of C$430.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.7432432 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

