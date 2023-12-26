FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.36

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.29, with a volume of 20955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $28.18 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.82.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.05 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 218.04% and a net margin of 13.44%. Analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,422,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,420,000 after buying an additional 110,367 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $843,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $12,077,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 107.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

