FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Trading Up 6.1%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 10,000,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 12,337,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $795.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 3.58.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.02 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 87.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. FuelCell Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 474.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

