Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Fulton Financial Price Performance
Shares of FULTP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $21.54.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
