Fulton Financial Co. (FULTP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

Shares of FULTP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 687 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $21.54.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.