Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Trading Down 5.6%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 213,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 936,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 million, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas bought 100,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028.25 ($6,389.14). 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

