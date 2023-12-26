Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$1.20.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday.

Galiano Gold Trading Up 3.6 %

TSE:GAU opened at C$1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$256.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.62 and a 12-month high of C$1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.0832477 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

