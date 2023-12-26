Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Acquires 5,464 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 121.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,086,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,558,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,662,000 after purchasing an additional 421,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $172.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.00 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

