Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases 824 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,962 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up 3.5% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

