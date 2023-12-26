Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases 8,698 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.3% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHW stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $86.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

