Garrison Point Advisors LLC Buys 989 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 763,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,087,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.