Garrison Point Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. One Day In July LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 25,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICLN stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.