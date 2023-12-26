Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.2% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IHI traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.