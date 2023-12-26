Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Marion Wealth Management grew its holdings in Albemarle by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Richelieu Gestion SA grew its holdings in Albemarle by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 16,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.32.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.44. 1,284,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,257. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.45. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $112.00 and a 1-year high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

