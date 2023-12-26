Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Xylem by 64.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.64. The company had a trading volume of 172,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,470. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

