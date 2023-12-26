Garrison Point Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of National Western Life Group worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,809. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $488.90. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.91.

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

